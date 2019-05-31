Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council funds focus on supporting stronger communities

Friday, 31 May 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Media release

Friday 31 May

Council funds focus on supporting stronger and diverse communities and youth well-being

Wellington City Council’s Grants Subcommittee has approved funding for 20 community groups from its Social and Recreation Fund – helping to build strong and successful communities.

Council’s social and recreation fund prioritises projects that build capability and capacity, community preparedness, and promote safety, health and wellbeing, and youth.

The Committee approved $176,266 for organisations and projects ranging from Changemakers Resettlement Forum helping to upskill women from a refugee background with driving skills, support for a coordinator for InsideOut Youth Volunteer Programme, support for NZ Council of Victims Support, and Voice Arts Trust, who will be running drama and theatre classes for isolated elderly and refugees.

Grants Subcommittee Chair Councillor Sarah Free says the range and diversity of the groups that applied for funding reflects the make-up of the capital today.

“We want to build on and embrace diversity – here in Wellington we value our differences, promote inclusion, and thrive in a diverse culture which is celebrated.

“The groups and projects that have been allocated funding in this round demonstrate how we support the changing face of our society, and make sure those who are most vulnerable are cared for and valued.”

Applications for the next Council funds close 1 August 2019.

Organisations whose activities directly contribute to Council’s strategic or policy goals can be funded through a detailed contractual arrangement with three-year reviews of the funding.



The Grants Subcommittee also confirmed funding for 30 organisations, through multi-year contracts from 1 July 2019. This includes funding for six arts organisations including increases annually for the Creative Capital Arts Trust for the Fringe Festival and Taki Rua Productions.

The network of Council funded community centres were also approved funding increases, this includes Strathmore Park Community Centre Trust now operating Raukawa as well as Strathmore Community Centre, and for the Vogelmorn Community Group who will be delivering a precinct approach to community facilities on Mornington Road and taking over management of Vogelmorn Hall from September 2019.

Decisions include confirmation of increased funding for the Wellington Citizens Advice Bureau.

Contract funding over $100,000 a year are subject to approval of the City Strategy Committee in June.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     