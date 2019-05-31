Council funds focus on supporting stronger communities

Friday 31 May

Council funds focus on supporting stronger and diverse communities and youth well-being

Wellington City Council’s Grants Subcommittee has approved funding for 20 community groups from its Social and Recreation Fund – helping to build strong and successful communities.

Council’s social and recreation fund prioritises projects that build capability and capacity, community preparedness, and promote safety, health and wellbeing, and youth.

The Committee approved $176,266 for organisations and projects ranging from Changemakers Resettlement Forum helping to upskill women from a refugee background with driving skills, support for a coordinator for InsideOut Youth Volunteer Programme, support for NZ Council of Victims Support, and Voice Arts Trust, who will be running drama and theatre classes for isolated elderly and refugees.

Grants Subcommittee Chair Councillor Sarah Free says the range and diversity of the groups that applied for funding reflects the make-up of the capital today.

“We want to build on and embrace diversity – here in Wellington we value our differences, promote inclusion, and thrive in a diverse culture which is celebrated.

“The groups and projects that have been allocated funding in this round demonstrate how we support the changing face of our society, and make sure those who are most vulnerable are cared for and valued.”

Applications for the next Council funds close 1 August 2019.

Organisations whose activities directly contribute to Council’s strategic or policy goals can be funded through a detailed contractual arrangement with three-year reviews of the funding.







The Grants Subcommittee also confirmed funding for 30 organisations, through multi-year contracts from 1 July 2019. This includes funding for six arts organisations including increases annually for the Creative Capital Arts Trust for the Fringe Festival and Taki Rua Productions.

The network of Council funded community centres were also approved funding increases, this includes Strathmore Park Community Centre Trust now operating Raukawa as well as Strathmore Community Centre, and for the Vogelmorn Community Group who will be delivering a precinct approach to community facilities on Mornington Road and taking over management of Vogelmorn Hall from September 2019.

Decisions include confirmation of increased funding for the Wellington Citizens Advice Bureau.

Contract funding over $100,000 a year are subject to approval of the City Strategy Committee in June.

