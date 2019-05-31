Serious crash, Coromandel

"Serious crash, Coromandel"

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Tairua Road (SH 25) in Coromandel.

The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12:30pm.

Indications are that there are serious to critical injuries.

A helicopter is at the scene.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends.

Diversions are in place.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

