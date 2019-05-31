Serious crash, Coromandel
Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Coromandel"
Emergency services are in
attendance at a serious crash on Tairua Road (SH 25) in
Coromandel.
The single-vehicle crash happened south of
Pukepoto around 12:30pm.
Indications are that there are
serious to critical injuries.
A helicopter is at the
scene.
The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit
attends.
Diversions are in
place.
ENDS
