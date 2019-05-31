Roadworks planned for Hospital end of Riddiford Street

Road users are being warned to expect delays on Riddiford Street as crews resurface the road between Adelaide Road and Mein Street next Sunday 9 June.

There will be no parking available on Riddiford Street between Adelaide Road and Mein Street while crews are working, and the road will be down to one lane with stop go traffic control in place. The entrances to the hospital and underground parking will remain open.

Work is scheduled to start at 1pm and finish no later than 11pm on Sunday 9 June.

Wellington City Council Transport and Infrastructure Manager Siobhan Procter says the work is part of the normal safety and maintenance programme for Wellington’s roading network.

“This is a busy part of the city, and is alongside the hospital, so we will do our best to minimise any disruption. If at all possible we encourage people to avoid travel through this area on Sunday.”

As with all resurfacing, this work could be postponed if there is bad weather.

“For the safety of road users and our road crews, please take extra care through the work area and stick to the temporary speed limit,” adds Siobhan.

Any vehicles parked in the work area may be towed to a suitable park nearby. If the towing operator is not able to return a vehicle to where it was found, it will be parked in the nearest available park.

If your vehicle is not where you parked it, please first check nearby streets before calling Wellington City Council’s Contact Centre (04 499 4444).











© Scoop Media

