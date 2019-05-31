Big hearted planting at Pakōwhai



Swing into the planting season this Wednesday to plant some threatened heart-leaved kohuhu trees at Pakōwhai.

Locals can join in this community planting of 50 trees, one of ten events to plant the trees across Hawke’s Bay, and be part of work to improve the regional park.

Stevie Smidt is the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Open Spaces Development Officer, one of the partners driving the planting event.

“We’re putting 600 heart-leaved kohuhu trees in the ground this winter across the region, and are keen to see locals get involved. Each tree makes a difference to our environment, and it’s great when we see people getting behind us,” says Stevie.

The event is the result of an initiative between QEII National Trust, Department of Conservation (DoC), and the Regional Council to see more of the threatened trees thriving in Hawke’s Bay.

Troy Duncan, Hawke’s Bay Representative QEII National Trust, says this is a great example of how organisations can work together to make a difference to our corner of New Zealand.

“We collected the seeds from a QEII covenant on private land in CHB in 2017. The plants were grown at DoC’s Napier volunteer nursery and Plant HB Nursery, and now with support from the regional council we’re establishing a new population at a safe site.

“The heart-leaved kohuhu conservation status is threatened – nationally vulnerable, primarily due to a loss of habitat. There are few know sites of the plant in Hawke’s Bay, which prefers to be in a forest near or in water, but this initiative will see that change,” says Troy.

The planting coincides with Arbour Day, which encourages communities to plant and care for trees.

The planting at Pakōwhai is from 9am until 10am on Wednesday 5 June for families, locals, anyone. Meet at Pakōwhai Regional Park carpark and bring sturdy footwear, warm clothes, a spade and gloves (if you can), snacks, and water.









© Scoop Media

