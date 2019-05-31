Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vietnam Veteran gets boost at health expo

Friday, 31 May 2019, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

For Auckland-based Vietnam veteran Joe Henry, one of the features of the recent health and wellbeing expo in Manukau was the way the old soldiers were able to help each other.

More than 300 Vietnam veterans and their family members attended the health and wellbeing expo organised by Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand.

Veterans’ Affairs, working in partnership with Ranfurly Veterans Trust and Auckland University of Technology, brought together 16 veteran support agencies, providers and support organisations. Vietnam veterans in Auckland and Waikato were invited to the expo, which featured support and services in a “one-stop shop”.

Veterans met Veterans’ Affairs case managers, veteran support agencies and local service providers, received a health check, and were provided seminars and tools to support independent daily living.

Mr Henry, who lives in Manurewa, served in Vietnam in 1970-71 as a radio operator for Victor 5 Company.

Now a kaumātua at Middlemore Hospital, he said the veterans were able to help each other in different ways at the expo.

“Just talking to other veterans, they all mentioned different things that I wasn’t aware I was entitled to,” he said. “But I also noticed some of them were too shy to even ask doctors what the effects of their medication would be or even why they were taking the medication, so through my experience in the health system I was able to ask doctors to explain things to them in layman’s language.”

Mr Henry, who organised the pōwhiri to greet the veterans on arrival at the expo, said catching up with his old comrades in arms was a great thrill.



“Just to get here and meet a lot of people, some who I hadn’t seen in 50-odd years, was definitely a highlight,” he said.

Head of Veterans’ Affairs Bernadine Mackenzie said bringing together Veterans’ Affairs and affiliated organisations in one place was a great way for Vietnam veterans to get information face to face.

“We know the value in sitting down with our veterans and talking with them about what they need,” Ms Mackenzie said. “It helps us to make sure that they are getting the support they need for independent daily living.”

While the expo was a resounding success for those who attended, it is believed a large number of Vietnam veterans, about 600-700, are not accessing the services available to them through Veterans Affairs.

Vietnam veterans who are not currently accessing veteran support are encouraged to contact Veterans’ Affairs through the website www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz or 0800 483 8372.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     