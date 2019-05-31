New happy hour to launch Winter F.A.W.C! 2019



June in Hawke’s Bay means Winter F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic is back on the menu for locals and visitors alike, with more than 60 events on offer over four weekends.

Kicking it all off is a brand-new happy hour, ‘Thank F.A.W.C! it’s Friday’, featuring nine venues offering special celebratory deals on Friday 7 June between 4-6pm.

Participating establishments include Bistronomy, Crab Farm Winery, Church Road Winery (between 2pm-4pm), Deliciosa, F.G. Smiths, Oak Estate Winery, Pipi Café, Shed 2 on the Quay, and Te Awanga Estate Winery.

Hamish Saxton, Acting General Manager of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, says Winter F.A.W.C! is becoming more popular every year, and the addition of the ‘Thank F.A.W.C! it’s Friday’ happy hour is a natural extension.

“We encourage everyone to get into the spirit of Winter F.A.W.C! and to get along to any of the venues on Friday 7 June for an early taster of things to come over the rest of the month – even if it means knocking off work a little bit early!”

Another highlight of the Winter Series, ‘F.A.W.C! by 5’ is brimming with more deals than ever before, due to the largest dining offering from more than 20 popular restaurants, wineries, and cafés throughout Napier, Hastings, Havelock North and Te Awanga.

Priced in multiples of $5 - from $5 to $50 - all experiences will be available each day during the month of June. Unlike Winter F.A.W.C!’s scheduled events, there is no need to purchase tickets before dining. All keen revellers need to do is check booking requirements prior to arrival, request the deal at the establishment, and pay directly after the meal.







“F.A.W.C! by 5 and Thank F.A.W.C! it’s Friday are fantastic additions to an already spectacular Winter F.A.W.C! line-up. We are particularly grateful to all venues and their teams who put in the time to deliver incredible experiences throughout June,” says Mr Saxton.

“We hope to see visitors and lucky locals out tasting the very best food and wine from some of New Zealand’s finest talent.”

For all the details on ‘F.A.W.C! by 5’, and ‘Thank F.A.W.C! it’s Friday’, plus the full programme of events and the latest F.A.W.C! news, head to www.fawc.co.nz.

