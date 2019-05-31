Update - serious crash, Coromandel

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on Tairua Road (SH 25) in Coromandel.

The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12:30pm.

A second person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The road will remain closed until around 11pm tonight.

Diversions are in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area.











© Scoop Media

