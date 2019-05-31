Update - serious crash, Coromandel
Friday, 31 May 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash
on Tairua Road (SH 25) in Coromandel.
The single-vehicle
crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12:30pm.
A second
person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical
condition.
The road will remain closed until around 11pm
tonight.
Diversions are in place but motorists are advised
to avoid the
area.
