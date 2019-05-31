Upper Hutt City Council’s event fund open from 1 June

Local event organisers are invited to apply for funding support through Council’s annual event funding round. Upper Hutt City Council has a contestable pool of event funding available for supporting a limited number of events in Upper Hutt City each year. The event funding round will be open from Saturday 1 June until Sunday 30 June 2019.

The intention of the fund is to support events that will have a significant contribution to the city. Event types can widely vary, from a music festival to a camping experience, or a rugby tournament. Organisers can apply for a grant of up to $5,000.

In order for an event to be considered for funding, applications must demonstrate how the event will support Council in achieving its vision—‘Life. Leisure. Live it!’ articulated through its alignment with the vision’s five strategic priorities: Community; Environment; City Centre; Economy; and Infrastructure. Organisers will also need to be able to provide supporting documentation, including a waste management plan.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and to apply for a grant under the event funding scheme, please go to www.upperhuttcity.com/local-events/council-support











