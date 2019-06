Appeal for information after firearms incident in Dunedin

Police is appealing for information after a firearm was discharged from a car in North Dunedin this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3:25pm on Great King Street, near the intersection with St David Street.

No one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around that time is urged to contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











