Truck rolled - SH1, Pukerua Bay,Porirua
Saturday, 1 June 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The southbound lane of SH1, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, is blocked
and the northbound lane partially blocked after a truck and
trailer rolled around 6.50am.
Diversions are in place at
Paekakariki Hill Road.
Delays are expected and motorists
are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
