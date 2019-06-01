Truck rolled - SH1, Pukerua Bay,Porirua

The southbound lane of SH1, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, is blocked and the northbound lane partially blocked after a truck and trailer rolled around 6.50am.

Diversions are in place at Paekakariki Hill Road.

Delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.











© Scoop Media

