Have you seen Royce?
Saturday, 1 June 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police
are looking for Royce Pickering-Hita and his four children,
who have been missing from his home in Wainuiomata since
about 3pm yesterday.
Police would like to hear from Royce
or anyone who knows his whereabouts.
If you have seen
Royce since 3pm yesterday, or a white Suzuki Baleno with
registration AMT773, please contact Lower Hutt Police on
(04) 560
2600.
