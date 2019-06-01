Have you seen Royce?

Police are looking for Royce Pickering-Hita and his four children, who have been missing from his home in Wainuiomata since about 3pm yesterday.

Police would like to hear from Royce or anyone who knows his whereabouts.

If you have seen Royce since 3pm yesterday, or a white Suzuki Baleno with registration AMT773, please contact Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600.









