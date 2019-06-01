Man dies in Police custody

A man has died in Police custody following a family harm incident in Hawera.

At about 11.30pm on Friday 31 May Police were called to a family harm incident at an address in Hawera.

An intoxicated man was arrested for assault and taken to Hawera Police Station.

During a routine check the 55-year-old man was found unresponsive.

Police staff performed CPR until ambulance staff arrived .

On arrival, paramedics continued CPR for more than 30 minutes, at which time the man was pronounced dead.

“It is a very sad time for all involved and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family,” says Inspector Chris de Wattignar, Central District Commander (Acting).

“Police staff make every effort to ensure the safety of those in Police custody.”

A post mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

An investigation and policy and procedures review is underway and the incident has been referred to the IPCA.

WorkSafe has also been notified.

Support is being offered to the family of the deceased and the Police staff involved in the incident .

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.











