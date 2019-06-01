Police appeal for sightings of stolen vehicle

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle stolen at knifepoint about 7am this morning in Sydenham, Christchurch.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Huxley Street and Burlington Street.

The offender, believed to be female, was wearing a red and white bandana across their face, a black leather jacket, and possibly a green cap.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen a silver 2003 Toyota Ist this morning with registration number JWH495.

If you see the vehicle or offender, please do not approach and call 111 immediately.











