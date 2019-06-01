Fatal crash after fleeing driver incident in Manurewa

Inspector Matthew Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander:

One person has died following a crash in Manurewa last night.

At 10:08pm Police signalled a vehicle to stop on Hill Road, Manurewa.

The driver failed to stop and drove off at speed.

Police activated lights and sirens to pursue, but immediately self-abandoned due to the manner of driving.

The unit lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter it was located crashed into a tree.

The officer went to help, however tthe single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family impacted by this tragedy.

Police come to work every day to keep people safe and prevent harm on our roads.

An outcome like this is the last thing any officer wants to see.

If you are signalled to stop by Police, pull over and stop.

It is not worth putting your life, or anyone else’s life, at risk.

The incident will be referred to the IPCA.







