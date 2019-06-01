Coastal hazards contributory fund to be established

The coastal hazards committee led by three Hawkes’ Bay councils today recommended the establishment of a Coastal Contributory Fund to enable each council to rate for the future cost of implementing actions, such as groynes, shingle renourishment and sea walls.

They also agreed to the need for more detail on how the fund could work and to bring this as a package to a public consultation in the last half of 2020.

Joint Committee Chair and Regional Councillor Peter Beaven received the comments of Councillors representing Napier City, Hastings District and Hawke’s Bay who were vocal in their support to move the coastal hazards strategy forward, while seeking finer detail on the allocation of costs before implementation can begin.

“My sincere thanks to the Joint Committee members for showing leadership today and taking these steps forward,” says Cr Beaven.

“There is still much detail to be worked through but we know we face an intergenerational cost. This Committee recognises that starting now to build a contributory fund is the right thing to do,” adds Cr Beaven.

The details associated with the contributory fund will be the focus of a public consultation in 2020. The remaining matters will be further consulted on after 2021, including specific designs for each priority area, the prioritisation of works and the triggers for action.

The Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazards Strategy 2120 is a joined-up approach between Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and iwi groups Mana Ahuriri, He Toa Takitini and Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust with a focus on long-term workable solutions. For more information, go to: hbcoast.co.nz.









