Appeal for witnesses after aggravated robbery

Constable Claire Sayer:

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated robbery on Hyde Avenue, Nawton, Hamilton City.

Two men entered the Yard House Bar around 12.30am today.

Both were carrying firearms and threatened members of staff and patrons.

The offenders then fled with cash on foot towards Durham Street.

While the victims were not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support.

Both men had their faces covered and wore dark clothing.

One of the offenders wore a hoodie with distinctive yellow markings on the back, he also wore fingerless or red tipped gloves.

Police urge anyone who has information that may assist this investigation to call 07 858 6200 .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

