Ballance Street upgrade to start Tuesday 4 June

Tairāwhiti Roads advises the public that following the Gladstone Road upgrade, contractors are taking the opportunity to resurface a number of other high traffic intersections around the city as part of this programme. In addition to a new face-lift for the areas, the new asphalt helps to create a smoother, quieter and longer-lasting road surface.

From Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 6 June, the road surface on Ballance Street will be upgraded in three sections, and work will take place between 7am and 7pm:

Tuesday 4 June Ballance Street between Stout St and Ormond Rd

Wednesday 5 June Ballance Street between Ormond Rd and Clifford St

Thursday 6 June Ballance Street and Ormond Rd intersection

Tairāwhiti Roads contractors have contacted local business owners to understand the impact on their businesses.

Access to all properties will still be possible during the works. Traffic will be kept to a single lane, and as each stage is constructed, car parking will be removed for the day. A 30km/hour speed restriction will be in place for the duration of the road works.







