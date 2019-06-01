NZ Tattoo date announced

31 May 2019



Palmerston North City is pleased to announce the new date for the New Zealand Tattoo as Saturday 4 April 2020.

The New Zealand Defence Force is taking part in the event alongside hundreds of other participants, including pipe and drum bands from throughout New Zealand. Together they are set to deliver a much anticipated, spectacular show at Central Energy Trust Arena.

The New Zealand Tattoo will feature 600+ top quality performers and will be a uniquely New Zealand show with a theme of 'The Homecoming" in recognition of the end of WW1 and New Zealanders returning home, with particular significance to the Maori Battalion and its association with Palmerston North city.

“We’ve appreciated the patience of our event partners, performers, contractors and ticket holders while we have worked with all parties to confirm a new date,” says Heather Shotter, CEO PNCC.

“We have the full support of the NZDF to deliver the Tattoo on 4 April 2020. It was always our intention for Palmerston North to host the show as our way of honouring the NZDF, their heritage and contribution to our City and the Country.”

Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short said he welcomed the announcement of the new date: “We look forward to the NZDF being able to participate in and support this great event. It reflects the importance of the NZDF to this region and the significance of this region to the NZDF.”



The event’s format is expected to remain the same as this year’s event, however, as there are many participants involved, the details of the programme are currently being confirmed.

Tickets will go on sale later in the year, with priority given to those who purchased tickets to this year’s show. Ticket prices are expected to remain the same and there will also be VIP hospitality options offered.

