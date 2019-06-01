Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Tattoo date announced

Saturday, 1 June 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

31 May 2019


Palmerston North City is pleased to announce the new date for the New Zealand Tattoo as Saturday 4 April 2020.

The New Zealand Defence Force is taking part in the event alongside hundreds of other participants, including pipe and drum bands from throughout New Zealand. Together they are set to deliver a much anticipated, spectacular show at Central Energy Trust Arena.

The New Zealand Tattoo will feature 600+ top quality performers and will be a uniquely New Zealand show with a theme of 'The Homecoming" in recognition of the end of WW1 and New Zealanders returning home, with particular significance to the Maori Battalion and its association with Palmerston North city.

“We’ve appreciated the patience of our event partners, performers, contractors and ticket holders while we have worked with all parties to confirm a new date,” says Heather Shotter, CEO PNCC.

“We have the full support of the NZDF to deliver the Tattoo on 4 April 2020. It was always our intention for Palmerston North to host the show as our way of honouring the NZDF, their heritage and contribution to our City and the Country.”

Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short said he welcomed the announcement of the new date: “We look forward to the NZDF being able to participate in and support this great event. It reflects the importance of the NZDF to this region and the significance of this region to the NZDF.”


The event’s format is expected to remain the same as this year’s event, however, as there are many participants involved, the details of the programme are currently being confirmed.

Tickets will go on sale later in the year, with priority given to those who purchased tickets to this year’s show. Ticket prices are expected to remain the same and there will also be VIP hospitality options offered.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     