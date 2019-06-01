Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New candidate promises fresh views for Kāpiti Council

Saturday, 1 June 2019, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Asher Goldman

New candidate promises fresh views for Kāpiti Coast District Council


Raumati resident Asher Wilson-Goldman has announced his candidacy for Districtwide Councillor on Kāpiti Coast District Council, bringing fresh views and new energy to a Council in serious need of change.


“I love Kāpiti. From Paekākāriki to Ōtaki, each of our communities has unique strengths that combine to make the Kāpiti Coast a wonderful place to live,” says Mr Wilson-Goldman.


“I’m standing for vibrant communities, real action on the climate crisis, and a council that engages with our people and leads nationally on the issues we care about. We need a council that represents all of our residents, not just a select few.


“Kāpiti is growing, and it’s up to all of us to have our say this election so we can build thriving communities, a healthy environment, well-paying jobs and the relaxed, coastal lifestyle we all enjoy,” says Mr Wilson-Goldman.


As your Districtwide Councillor, I will:
• Push central and regional Government to fund commuter rail to Ōtaki sooner;
• Make sure our new subdivisions have to take into account high-quality active transport to town centres, schools and train stations;
• Be part of a Council that meets the climate crisis head-on and takes steps to lead local government in real action on climate change;
• Find ways to bring rubbish and recycling back in-house, so Council can incentivise waste-reduction, provide better value for residents and have fewer trucks on our streets;
• Ensure Council seeks out and engages with those whose voices are often ignored;
• Seek to become a Living Wage council, and for Kāpiti to become a living wage district, so our rangatahi can find work locally and can build their lives here.




Mr Wilson-Goldman is 34 years old, and has 15 years experience campaigning for positive change at a range of levels, from grassroots volunteering to working in Parliament. He currently works as a Strategic Communications and Partnerships manager in a central government agency, helping to connect community groups, local and central government to build stronger communities.


To follow his campaign, find out more or get in contact, visit www.AsherforKapiti.nz.

ends

