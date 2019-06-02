Kaikōura highway, SH1 south, between Peketa and Oaro reopens

The NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 1 south of Kaikōura will reopen at 9 am today. Rockfall yesterday as the winter weather battered the coastline, caused an afternoon and overnight closure for everyone’s safety.

Thanks to all drivers for taking care on highways still affected by sleet and icy conditions today, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. Please drive to the conditions, slower than the posted speed limit and allow plenty of distance between your own vehicle and the one in front.

Update for Canterbury highways:

• SH1 south of Kaikōura. - Opening at 9.00am. Crews will continue to monitor the area between Peketa and Oaro and along the coast today.

• Route 70, the inland road to Waiau, from Peketa - closed due to snow. Crews with graders and grit trucks are clearing, including moving an abandoned vehicle, and making it safe between Doone and Whalesback where there is a lot of snow. This route will be updated at 10 am so check this link. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11

• SH7, 73, 77 (Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass and the Methven/ Glentunnel highways): Open, gritted and de-icing compound applied for everyone’s safety. Please exercise caution as weather improves.

• SH75, the Akaroa highway, will continue to be affected by southerly coastal hail showers, so care is required of all drivers.

Other Canterbury highways and around the South Island, please take care, increase your following distances and drive to the icy conditions.



Around Queenstown, drivers are advised to carry chains for some routes although crews have also gritted those roads and been busy overnight







