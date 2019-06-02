Hunting incident in Nuhaka
Sunday, 2 June 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Hunting incident in Nuhaka"
One person has been injured
during what is thought to be a hunting incident in Nuhaka
near Wairoa.
Police were called to a rural property at
about 2.45 pm today to assist ambulance staff.
The
injured person was to be transported to hospital by
helicopter.
Enquiries are
continuing.
