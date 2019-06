Search for missing boat, Lake Hauroko

Invercargill Police were notified late on Friday 31 May of a boat and occupants missing on Lake Hauroko, Southland.

A search of the lake was undertaken using a local boat operator on Saturday 1 June.

At about midday Police located a body near Teal Bay at the southern end of the lake.

Police continue to search Lake Hauroko today with a helicopter and jet boat for the boat and one remaining missing occupant.

