Police seek help following assault

Police need help to identify and locate a male offender who assaulted a woman in Invercargill on Friday 31 May at around 8pm.

The victim had parked her car on Lindisfarne Street and was walking along the footpath towards the Curry Guru Malabar Kitchen Restaurant on Tay Street when she was grabbed from behind and pulled backwards.

Constable Brendan Howe says the victim was able to shake free from the man and make her escape by running onto the road and back to her car.

“This area is a main route into Invercargill.

If you were travelling in the Turnbull Thompson Park area at this time and saw this assault take place or any other suspicious behaviour we would like to hear from you.”

Please contact the Invercargill Police Station on 03 211 0400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











