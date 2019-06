Police search for man in Tararua Ranges

Police have been searching today for a missing UK man overdue from completing the Northern Crossing in the Tararua Ranges.

The man, who is currently residing in Wellington, was due to finish the tramp at noon yesterday but failed to arrive at Mt Holdsworth near Masterton.

Police Search and Rescue teams completed a search of huts in the area as well as an initial aerial search.

The search is due to resume tomorrow.











