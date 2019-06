Serious crash, West Melton

Police is attending the scene of a serious crash on West Coast Road, West Melton, in the Selwyn district.

The crash, reported about 9:50pm, involved a car and a van.

Cordons are in place at the intersections of West Coast Road and Iris Taylor Ave, and West Coast Road and Sandy Knolls Road.

Initial indications are that two people are injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.











