Update: Serious crash, West Melton
Monday, 3 June 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash about 9.50pm
last night on West Coast Road, West Melton, in the Selwyn
district.
Another person was transported to hospital in a
critical condition.
An investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
