Murupara Police investigating ATM burglary

Detective Constable Rob Hutchins:

Bay of Plenty Police are investigating after a burglary in Murupara overnight.

In the early hours of this morning a front end loader was stolen and used to damage a building on Pine Drive and steal an ATM machine.

The offenders have fled the scene towing the ATM machine on a trailer.

The ATM machine and trailer were located abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forrest.

The trailer was significantly damaged and the ATM machine appeared to still be secure.

Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who has information in relation to the incident.

Information can be shared with Murupara Police on 07 366 1170 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











