Serious crash, Papatoetoe
Monday, 3 June 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Great
South Road, Papatoetoe, between Kolmar Road and Charles
Street, where a vehicle has hit a building.
Police were
called about 10.51am.
Initial indications are one person
is trapped in the vehicle.
The road is closed with
diversions in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
