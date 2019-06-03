Serious crash, Papatoetoe

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, between Kolmar Road and Charles Street, where a vehicle has hit a building.

Police were called about 10.51am.

Initial indications are one person is trapped in the vehicle.

The road is closed with diversions in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.











