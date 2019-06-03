Update: Serious crash, Papatoetoe
Monday, 3 June 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the serious
crash on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, which occurred about
9.51am today.
The road is expected to remain closed for
some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Diversions are in place on Great South Road at East
Tamaki Road and Hoteo
Avenue.
