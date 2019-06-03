Cyclist injured following crash - Police seek witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help following a crash involving a cyclist and a ute in Oropi earlier today.

Police were called to Oropi Road, near Kensington Lane, about 10.05am after a ute and a cyclist collided.

The ute left the scene following the collision.

The cyclist, who had been travelling in a party of three, has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The ute is described as a white or silver flat-bed ute, with a registration number beginning with 'NU'.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have information about this vehicle, to come forward.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by calling 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

