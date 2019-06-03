CEAC is advocating HBRC restore rail to HB/Gisborne regions

In response to the article ‘Coastal hazards contributory fund to be established’ today 3rd June 2019.

Quote; ‘The coastal hazards committee led by three Hawkes’ Bay councils today recommended the establishment of a Coastal Contributory Fund to enable each council to rate for the future cost of implementing actions, such as groynes, shingle renourishment.’

Question for Hawkes Bay Regional Council.

Are both HBRC and our HBRC Land Transport Committee legally responsible for protection for the environment climate change emissions, & health, well-being of the communities of Hawkes Bay?

If the answer is yes;

• There are several considerations for rail services to be restored to HB/Gisborne.

• to lower HB (climate change) emissions and other benefits.

• Hawkes Bay Regional Council because of (climate change) weather events are planning to place a $35 dollar levy on every household in (HB) to fund sea walls, beach replenishment, and other measures along HB coastal areas to mitigate against sea level rise causing destruction of all residential and commercial properties along all HB coastal regions, but in a rail report they have received advises them to use rail to lower climate change emissions.

• So CEAC is advocating HBRC plan to restore a full rai service for freight and passenger services to HB/Gisborne regions.

Because of the benefits shown in the report HBRC has received already.







• E.Y. study “The value of rail in NZ”- produced for National Government in 2016.

• https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/uploads/Publications/The%20Value%20of%20the%20Rail%20in%20New%20Zealand.pdf The Value of Rail in New Zealand – 2016 For the NZ Transport Agency

• Facts at a glance: https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/news/506/78/Study-highlights-rail-s-value-to-New-Zealand.html

Rail contributes up to $1.5 billion in often unseen benefits to New Zealand each year.

The value of rail to New Zealand far outweighs its cost to the taxpayer.

Using rail reduces the number of deaths and injuries on our roads by a net 271 a year.

Rail saves taxpayers money on congestion, road maintenance costs, injuries and fatalities and reduced carbon emissions.

Reducing congestion saves $1.3 billion, the equivalent of 100,000 fewer daily car trips and taking 30,000 trucks off the road for an hour a day.

Reducing carbon emissions by 488,000 tonnes a year - the equivalent of taking 87,000 cars off the road - saves $8.5 million.

Improving safety outcomes saves $60 million.

Reducing road maintenance saves $63 million.

Rail is also an important and sustainable economic contributor to the regions and links New Zealand to export markets overseas.

I quote from the Dr Francis Small article when he took Ministers on an electric train trip, in 1991 when he was Director of NZ Rail and he said ‘Rail is “Environmentally friendly”

I quote the words from the Dr Francis Small article when he took Ministers on an electric train.

‘Rail is “Environmentally friendly” at a time when road transport is causing severe urban pollution and health concerns’.

Ken Crispin.

Secretary.

Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre. In’c. 2001.

