Update 2: Serious crash, Papatoetoe
Monday, 3 June 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Great South Road near Kolmar Road and Charles Street has now
reopened following this morning's fatal crash.
Police
would like to thank the public for their patience.
The
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
