Putting Locals First - C&R announces strong team for Council

Monday, 3 June 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Communities and Residents

Communities and Residents (C&R) has proudly selected its four lead council candidates for this year’s Auckland local elections.

Standing for the renamed Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward is Cr Hon Christine Fletcher QSO who will be joined by international smart cities leader Mark Thomas. Cr Desley Simpson is re-standing in Ōrākei, and Josh Beddell will contest the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki seat.

“These four candidates have an accomplished record of strong delivery for their communities and are committed to Auckland. The residents of these wards should be confident that these candidates will put their values of common sense and careful spending first” says C&R President Kit Parkinson.

With a passion for working for his community, Josh Beddell has over a decade of experience advocating for Maungakiekie-Tāmaki residents on local issues and key projects, including Onehunga foreshore, Onehunga rail, Tāmaki Regeneration, and the Ellerslie noise barriers.

“I will continue to be a strong local voice for my community and am excited to take up the fight for the people of Maungakiekie-Tāmaki” says Josh Beddell.

Mark Thomas has a wealth of international cities experience together with deep knowledge of Auckland local government. He was re-elected to his former local board role in 2013 with one of the highest votes in Auckland and ran for Mayor in 2016.

He has been based in Singapore for the last two years working throughout Asia. He received an international leadership award for his Cities work this year. Mark joins senior councillor Christine Fletcher on the C&R ticket for Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa.



“After nine years of Auckland Council, we need new council leaders now to better position Auckland for the new challenges the 2020’s will bring” says Mark Thomas.

Cr Christine Fletcher has made a significant contribution to Auckland, including as a former mayor of Auckland City, and is excited to have Mark Thomas join the C&R team for Council.

“Mark is a dedicated advocate for our communities in Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa. He brings a common-sense approach and international thinking to Auckland, which will be an asset to our city” says Cr Fletcher.

Cr Desley Simpson has been a long-standing community advocate for the residents and ratepayers of the Ōrākei Ward. As Councillor, she has championed a higher level of efficiency and worked on a new ‘value for money’ workstream that has achieved savings of over a quarter of a billion dollars, on top of tens of millions in new operational savings, despite a rising population and increased demands on council services. She has also moved a number of Council resolutions to bring a higher level of accountability from Auckland Transport.

“Whilst this is a good start, there is without doubt more to do” says Cr Simpson.

C & R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. As a centre-right organisation, its values include local community centered decision-making, responsible budget management and supporting growth at an affordable pace. C&R will introduce new ways of funding infrastructure, and will keep Auckland moving by placing much greater scrutiny on Auckland Transport.


