Plants are world environment day heroes

Planting trees this Arbor Day is a positive action all can take to improve the environment, increase biodiversity and, reduce the human carbon footprint.

Gardening New Zealand, representing garden retailers are calling on all kiwis to plant a tree or two on or around Wednesday 5 June.

“Arbor Day is a positive day to celebrate plants, trees, birds and other wildlife. Being out in nature is a positive activity proven to increase personal wellbeing,” spokesperson Debbie Pascoe said.

“The benefits of having trees around your own home are numerous from providing fruit and shade to absorbing carbon pollutants.

“Growing food at home brings another climate positive aspect because this reduces the number of car trips to the supermarket, which pollute the atmosphere and add to global warming. Growing produce in our own back yard reduces ‘food miles’ and has a positive environmental impact,” Debbie Pascoe explains.

The free winter go-gardening magazine is out now and is full of tips on trees to plant that attract birds and other wildlife.

For more information visit: www.gogardening.co.nz.











