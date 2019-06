Fatal crash, Port Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a single motorbike crash near Port Waikato.

It happened just before 2:30pm on Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road, about 10km north of Port Waikato.

The passenger on the motorbike has died at the scene, and the rider is in a moderate condition and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.











© Scoop Media