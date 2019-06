Crash, SH1 at Paekakariki – one lane closed

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on SH1 at Paekakariki this morning, 4 June.

Police were called to the scene around 6:30am following the crash between a car and a truck.

The injured person is currently trapped in one of the vehicles.

The southbound lane of SH1 will be closed to allow for the trapped person to be assisted from the vehicle.

Motorist are advised to expect delays.

ENDS







© Scoop Media