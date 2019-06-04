Serious crash, Mokau
Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-truck crash on State Highway 3, between Wharekauri
Road and Mangamaio Road, Mokau.
Police were called about
3.50am.
One person has died following the crash.
The
road is closed, and is expected to remain closed for some
time.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
ENDS
