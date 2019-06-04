Serious crash, Mokau

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-truck crash on State Highway 3, between Wharekauri Road and Mangamaio Road, Mokau.

Police were called about 3.50am.

One person has died following the crash.

The road is closed, and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

