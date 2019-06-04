Serious crash, Whatawhata

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata, Waikato District.

It happened around 5:45pm when two cars collided about 7km west of Whatawhata.

One car went off the road and the trapped occupant was freed with assistance from Fire and Emergency.

They have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic is currently being diverted along Waitetuna Valley Road and Ferguson Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

