UPDATE 2: Search for man in Tararua Ranges

The search for the missing man in the Tararua Ranges has resumed this morning.

About 50 people, including Police, NZDF staff, and LandSAR volunteers, are expected to be out searching again today.

The bulk of the search will be focused on the area between Arete Bivvy and Tarn Ridge Hut, on Mt Holdsworth.

Concerns for the man remain high due to recent weather conditions.

