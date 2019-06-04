Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Picton Library and Service Centre takes out award

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

4 June 2019


Picton Library and Service Centre takes out architecture award

Picton’s Library and Service Centre - Waitohi Whare Mātauranga, has taken out top honours in the Public Architecture section at this year’s Top of the South New Zealand Institute of Architects Incorporated (NZAI) Local Awards.

Held in Nelson last week, the local awards honour the best new architecture in each of the NZIA's eight regional branches. Winners at the Local Architecture Awards level can also be considered for further honours at a national level.

The new Picton Library and Service Centre - Waitohi Whare Mātauranga, was designed by Athfield Architects and was officially opened last year.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said the award recognises the work by Athfields who made a real effort to understand the community’s requirements for this building, which go far beyond a library.

“This is a space for the whole community to enjoy and the building’s design recognises that. As visitor numbers to the Picton Library and Service Centre - Waitohi Whare Mātauranga continue to increase it is clear that people are using the facilities for a wide variety of programmes and activities.”

Council’s District Libraries Manager Glenn Webster said he and his staff are thrilled with the result.

“We are really proud of the new facility and we have a lot of visitors who regularly comment on the building and how great it looks.

Glenn said those judging the awards commented that the building is so much more than just a library; it incorporates a service centre, community space, courtyard and pocket park. Clad in cedar, and with sloped and subtly curved walls, the judges said this 'vessel' wraps around the Dublin and High St corner to form a 'living room' for the community."

Glenn noted that the judges also compared the Picton Library and Service Centre - Waitohi Whare Mātauranga to a "ship on shore”, which is a great analogy and perfectly describes the facility.

ENDS




