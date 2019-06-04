Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s largest emergency housing hostel gets a makeover

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: James Liston Trust


Monday June 3, 2019

Auckland City now has available a completely refurbished hostel for housing homeless people and looking after its most vulnerable citizens.

For the last 50 years the James Liston Hostel in Freemans Bay has been a key organisation in the city centre that has provided emergency accommodation to Auckland’s homeless population. The James Liston Hostel was originally founded by the inner-city churches

and social service agencies in1968 as a Working Men’s Hostel,

Over time the hostel, operating with limited funding had fallen into bad disrepair to the point of having to shut down. In response to the urgency to save the Hostel, Chairperson Dame Diane Robertson, set up a team to lead the challenging project to engage diverse support to raise the money and get the job done to keep the doors open.

In September that year the James Liston Trust was awarded a $2 million grant to kick-start the project, based on the recognition by the Auckland Council Advisory Board of its vital role within the local community. A further $3 million has been raised to get the project to today’s celebration.

As well as offering a housing solution the Hostel is also a central network hub for community services provided by the many social services agencies that work with the homeless population in inner city Auckland.

Dame Diane Robertson says today’s opening marks a lot of hard work to transform a dilapidated old building into a modern and fit-for-purpose facility for up to 55 residents, staff and volunteers.



“The primary goal of the Hostel is to find long-term accommodation that is safe, affordable and sustainable. This refurbishment means we can achieve this and support our ethos of giving people who have the least, the best,” she said.

“It is gratifying to see the continuation of a 50 year commitment of social services working together in the inner city.”

“The new facility offers a better distribution of rooms and amenities, safer areas for clients and staff, dedicated communal areas and a learning centre for residents. The newly painted, bright interiors and unique touches in each room will give them a sense of ownership and help them transition in to permanent homes.”

Dame Diane said the Hostel was initially set up for men only. Now she said there’s a dedicated women’s wing, with swipe-cards for rooms, toilets and showers, and the shared common spaces that can be easily monitored by staff.

“People are taking care to clean their rooms, make their beds and put up photos of loved ones. The maximum stay for residents is twelve weeks with an expectation that permanent housing be provided as soon as possible. We hope this transformed facility will give

residents a sense of ownership and pride.”

Dame Diane says the challenge going forward will be to continue to generate funding to run the facility to provide and expand relevant services for people in need.”

The Trust will continue to honour its founding principles of providing and seeking housing solutions for people on the margins, supporting opportunities for permanent accommodation and settled lifestyles and its community services.

The James Liston Trust thanks in particular the following supporters who have provided funding and services.

Auckland City Advisory Board and Auckland Council

Foundation North

Sir Ernest Davis Hyam Estate

Ted &Mollie Carr Endowment Trust

Goodman Fielder Cares Trust

Dame Diane Robertson DNZM

John Dobrowolski

Peddle Thorp Architects

The staff and other volunteers

The James Liston Hostel was originally founded by the inner-city churches in1968 as a Working Men’s Hostel, but anticipating the growing need for emergency shelter, the Board of the Trust decided to change James Liston Hostel into an emergency housing provider.

James Liston’s community activities

Some of the social services provided for the homeless working from the Hostel hub include:

A WINZ clinic is held every Monday there with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) working with and supporting clients to access their benefits and other MSD products; The Presbyterian Northern Support budgeting service operates each Friday to help clients open a bank account and sort out their financial situation and ongoing every day budgeting. The Monthly meetings of The Auckland Rough Sleepers Initiative (City Mission, Lifewise, Housing New Zealand, New Zealand Prostitutes Collective, Housing First, Salvation Army, Te Puni Kokiri) are hosted monthly that discusses current trends and issues of the homeless community.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from James Liston Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wellbeing Budget

Allegedly, there are 628 different synonyms for “well-being” on this website so there should be one that fits your own response to the Wellbeing Budget.

IMO, “in the pink” is the closest fit. Meaning: not socialist red, but a lighter shade of pink that’s been spread thinly across a slew of social and infrastructural spending initiatives that – with a couple of exceptions – are disappointing in their scale and scope.

It isn’t transformational. From mental health to the rail network to improving the state of the waterways, much of the spend will merely be playing catch up for the previous decade of neglect. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 