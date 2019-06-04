Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Hikoi Ararewa Opening Welcomed by Community

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

4 JUNE 2019

Te Hikoi Ararewa (Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path) Opening Welcomed by Community

Since the beginning of 2019, nearly 17000 pedestrians and over 6500 cyclists have traversed the Wainuiomata Hill for fitness, for fun or to commute. Their journeys have just become easier and safer thanks to the completion of the hugely-anticipated $12.9 million Te Hikoi Ararewa (Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path).

The new route, which runs from Gracefield to Wainuiomata, is part of a $28 million investment by Hutt City Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) in a network of walking and cycling routes for the city.

The new 4m wide, off-road, sealed and separated pathway was designed to complement the Pukeatua Bridge at the peak of Wainuiomata Hill, completed in 2015. It provides pedestrians and cyclists safe access up and over the steep and winding Wainuiomata Hill Road.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace said Te Hikoi Ararewa, meaning pathway to the horizon, completion is “a landmark occasion for our active transport projects in Lower Hutt.”

“The path has been 20 years in the making. Many of our dedicated staff and elected representatives have worked alongside NZTA to complete this wonderful asset for the community.

“The construction of the path has been amazing to watch and it has been great to see each completed section being used by the community.”

Wainuiomata Ward Councillor Campbell Barry said the pathway is an asset for not only Wainuiomata locals, but for the wider city.



“For a long time the Wainuiomata Hill has been viewed as a barrier for walking and cycling. With the completion of the shared path, it is now truly one of our city’s biggest assets.”

Wainuiomata Ward Councillor Josh Briggs said the community has been behind the concept of a shared pathway to address safety concerns for many years and “it’s fantastic to see it completed”.

“Every day I see people walking or cycling over the hill. Having the shared pathway will not only keep those people in our community who already walk and cycle the hill safe, it will encourage others to get out and be active.

“It provides a path to access to the many great mountain biking tracks we have in Wainuiomata, as well as a way for road cyclists to venture into our town without having to navigate the cars as well as the hill.

Cycling Steering Group Member, and Hutt City Councillor Lisa Bridson, said that the new path is a fantastic asset for cyclists in Lower Hutt.

“Te Hikoi Ararewa is one of three big projects aiming to improve cycling infrastructure in Lower Hutt. The wider community will benefit from reduced congestion, better environmental health, and of course, better personal health.”

Mayor Wallace officially opened Te Hikoi Ararewa over the weekend in two events – a formal opening ceremony and a community event, marking the completion of the project.

Te Hikoi Ararewa forms a part of the larger Lower Hutt walk and cycle network which will include ; The Beltway, The Eastern Bays Shared Path and the Hutt River Trail.

Funding for the project was split between Hutt City Council ($5.6million), the Government’s Urban Cycleway Fund ($1.5million) and NZTA ($5.8million).

Ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wellbeing Budget

Allegedly, there are 628 different synonyms for “well-being” on this website so there should be one that fits your own response to the Wellbeing Budget.

IMO, “in the pink” is the closest fit. Meaning: not socialist red, but a lighter shade of pink that’s been spread thinly across a slew of social and infrastructural spending initiatives that – with a couple of exceptions – are disappointing in their scale and scope.

It isn’t transformational. From mental health to the rail network to improving the state of the waterways, much of the spend will merely be playing catch up for the previous decade of neglect. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 