Make a stand for Greater Wellington in the October elections

If fast-growing and vibrant greater Wellington is your home, then now is your opportunity to make a positive difference to its future.

Nominations will soon open for local authority elections, which will take place in October this year.

Greater Wellington Regional Councillors represent constituencies from Kāpiti Coast, Porirua-Tawa, Pōneke/Wellington, Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt, Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta /Upper Hutt and Wairarapa and work together on region-wide issues.

They are at the forefront of change on key subjects such as delivering public transport, protecting and enhancing the environment, managing flood protection, enhancing water quality, safeguarding our water supply and responding to climate change.

In short, the big issues that matter to the people of the region.

Councillors make a personal contribution to building a brighter future for our extraordinary region, their decisions can affect the Wellington region for decades.

Now is the time to consider standing for council. Nominations open on 19 July and close at 12 noon on 16 August 2019.

To help potential candidates find out more about the regional council and the elections, Greater Wellington has launched an elections websitewww.MakeAStand.co.nz

ENDS











© Scoop Media

