Serious crash, Methven

Emergency services are attending a serious crash at the intersection of SH 77/Waimarama Road and SH 72 in Methven.

The crash, between a truck and a car, occurred around 11:55am.

Three people – two occupants of the car and the occupant of the truck - are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

ENDS







