Weather affects search for missing tramper

Please attribute to Sergeant Anthony Harmer, Officer in Charge, Search and Rescue Wellington District

Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the Tararuas, the search for the missing UK tramper has been scaled back for the day.

This will be continually assessed throughout the afternoon, and any opportunities for further search deployments will be considered.

Conditions are forecast to remain poor over the coming days.

Search teams will continue to be deployed when it is safe and as weather allows.

