QLDC employees getting on their bikes

Tuesday, 4 June 2019

Think you’ve been seeing more Council staff out and about on their bikes? You’re right.

As part of our commitment to encourage more people to explore alternative transport options, e-bikes are being used by the QLDC Parks & Reserves teams in both Wānaka and Queenstown working between the many council reserves and gardens throughout the district. QLDC also brokered a bike incentive scheme with Torpedo7 for Council staff looking to commute in a more active way.

QLDC People and Capability Director Meghan Pagey advised the aim of the scheme was to support staff who may not necessarily be able to buy a bike or e-bike outright or may need a little encouragement to put their pedal to the metal. Torpedo7 offered a corporate discount for QLDC staff to buy direct; and QLDC additionally offered a “loan-to-buy” option where staff could pay off their purchase, to a capped amount, through payroll.

“We’ve been really impressed by the enthusiasm and uptake - we’ve had 25 people take up the offer directly and a number of others who purchased a discounted bike,” said Ms Pagey.

“Some staff are using their bikes to commute to and from work using the active travel networks, while others are using them in the weekend to explore local trails. One staff member is even getting on their bike at lunchtimes to cycle up Skyline and come down Hammys”.

“Encouraging and supporting a more active way of travel is a big part of our internal focus and is mirrored in Council projects in our community such as our masterplanning work”, said QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen.

“We hope to do this scheme again in the summer, and I’d like to encourage other businesses to join us in helping more people be ‘more active, more often’. In addition to Torpedo7, there are a number of other suppliers who offer corporate discounts for any employers interested in supporting similar initiatives”, added Mr Theelen.

ENDS.









© Scoop Media

