UPDATE - Fatal crash, Methven

Two people have died following the serious crash in Methven today.

They were occupants of a car which was involved in a crash with a truck at the intersection of SH 77 / Waimarama Road and SH 72 in Methven.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The road remains blocked and diversions are in place.

