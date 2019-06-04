Police devastated after six road deaths this Long Weekend

Six people were killed on our roads over the official Queen’s Birthday Weekend period.

Four drivers, one motorcyclist, and a motorcycle passenger were killed in separate crashes.

This is three more people than Queen’s Birthday Weekend last year and puts the number of road deaths in 2019 as of June 3 at 168.

“Any death on our roads is one too many, so six people being killed over one holiday weekend is absolutely shattering for many whānau, families and communities,” says Inspector Peter McKennie, Operations Manager for Road Policing.

“We’ve seen far too much heartbreak in our communities already this year as the result of tragedies on the road.

“Everyone has to play their part to stop more people being killed on New Zealand roads and reverse the devastating trend this year. We all need to be very conscious of the risks at all times when we are on or around the road environment.

“Enforcement and prevention efforts by Police and partner agencies are aimed at increasing the focus on safe behaviours, and we will never know how many additional people might have been killed in the absence of those efforts.

“Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy, including on the part of those who generally drive or ride in a safe manner.

The actions of every driver and rider makes a difference.”

Inspector McKennie urges all drivers to take care and be responsible when they get behind the wheel, particularly as winter conditions set in.







“There is no silver bullet but drivers can help keep themselves and others safe by driving in a manner and at a speed that enables a safe response to the unexpected, not being distracted and paying close attention to the changing driving environment and conditions, never driving tired or impaired by alcohol or drugs, and making sure everyone always wears their seatbelt or child restraint,” says Inspector McKennie.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

If we all do our part and take these simple actions every time we drive or ride, we can prevent more unnecessary tragedies on our roads.”





