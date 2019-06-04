Final days for submissions to Draft Gardens Management Plan

There are five days left for people and organisations to give feedback on the Draft Hamilton Gardens Management Plan.

The plan was endorsed by Hamilton City Council for public comment in March, and as part of the Reserves Act process which guides the development of management plans, two months have been allowed for public submissions.

The key changes to the current Hamilton Gardens Management Plan are:

• The inclusion of proposed staged developments at the Gardens, including a new entrance and visitor centre and additional themed Gardens

• Changes to improve access and parking at the Gardens.

• The option of an entry fee to parts of the Gardens for visitors who are not Hamilton residents.

All developments proposed in the Draft Management Plan rely on external funding. The Council’s current 10-Year Plan proposes raising $9.5 million over 10 years through a targeted rate and $15 million through donations, grants, sponsorship and gifts.

Submissions close at 5pm on Sunday, 9 June and can be made through www.hamiltongardensmanagementplan.com

Once submissions close, they will be analysed by staff, made available on the Council’s website, and will inform any changes to the Draft Management Plan before it is presented to the Council for consideration for adoption in September.



