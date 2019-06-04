Name release: Waitaki crash
Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in a
crash on Waimate Highway over the weekend.
He was
56-year-old motorcyclist Michael Barry Rowe, of
Christchurch.
Mr Rowe was travelling north over Waitaki
Bridge when the crash occurred about 11.50am on Saturday 1
June.
